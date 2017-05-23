The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley On How Hard It Is To Watch His Friends T.I. & Tiny Go Through Divorce [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

23 hours ago
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley saw an episode of T.I. and Tiny‘s reality TV show, where they are so open and honestly dealing with their divorce in front of cameras. He talks about how sad it is to see his friends going through the end of his marriage, especially since they have been together for so long.

Headkrack plays a recap of the latest episode of their reality show, “Family Hustle.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos