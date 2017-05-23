The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy’s Teacup: Are Carmelo & La La Anthony Staying Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment


Carmelo & La La Anthony were spotted celebrating Mother’s Day with each other in New York, despite circulating rumors that Carmelo had cheated and the pair are headed for divorce. So did the two set aside their differences for just the one day, or have they kissed and made up?

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Juicy on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos