The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Jay Z Put Himself On Track To Become Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


Everyone thinks Dr. Dre is hip-hop’s first billionaire, and while he was for a long time the closest to reach that milestone, it looks like Jay Z is going to be the one. He recently struck a huge deal with Live Nation that will put him over the edge.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hov is quietly just getting paid left and right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Jay Z May Have Helped Get Rikers Island Shut Down [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Hip-Hop Spot: How Jay-Z Solidified A Place In TV & Film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: 3 Things Blue Ivy Will Not Be, According To Jay-Z [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party [PHOTOS]

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Photos