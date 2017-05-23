Nicki Throws Shots At Cardi B?

I love Cardi B. She stays true to being her, reps where she’s from to the fullest, and doesn’t let the cameras rolling get to her. But maybe someone did? Cardi shared with social media how she felt some type of way about Nicki Minaj and her latest feature on Katy Perry’s track “Swish Swish”.

“My life is a movie, I’m never off set. Me and my amigos -no, not Offset.”

listen to the full song

I personally don’t think Nicki was gunning for Cardi B at all, it was a cool little play off words.

But Cardi took it somewhat personal.

Thoughts?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: