NEW MUSIC: FUTURE FT. KENDRICK LAMAR “MASK OFF (REMIX)”

DAMN, we didn’t see this coming!
Kung Fu Kenny grabs his mask and talks that talk on this official remix for Future’s smash hit. We can dig it!
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
7 photos Launch gallery
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
1. The Worlds Richest Rappers in 2017Source:Getty 1 of 7
2. Drake ($90 million)Source:Getty 2 of 7
3. Birdman ($110 million)Source:Getty 3 of 7
4. Dr. Dre ($740 million)Source:Getty 4 of 7
5. Jay Z ($810 million)Source:Getty 5 of 7
6. Diddy ($820 million)Source:Getty 6 of 7
7. Cheers To More Success in 2017-2018!Source:Getty 7 of 7
comments – Add Yours