Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

#BringBackOurGirls: 82 Chibok Girls Reunited With Their Families After More Than 3 Years

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment
NIGERIA-UNREST-ISLAMISTS

Source: STRINGER / Getty

It was an emotional reunion, filled with crying, singing and dancing.

 

After more than three years in captivity, 82 Chibok schoolgirls have been reunited with their families in the Nigerian capital city, Abuja. According to NPR, it was an emotional reunion, filled with crying, singing and dancing.

“Today I thank God, my daughter is alive,” Yahi Bulata told the news website about seeing his daughter, Comfort, for the first time since she was taken.

Jumping for joy, Godiya Joshua described it as “Christmas Day and New Year” rolled in one, before being reunited with her eldest child, Esther. CNN reported that after receiving medical attention, the young women will be enrolled in a remedial program that will prepare them to go back to school.

As we previously reported, 276 schoolgirls were abducted from their dorms in a school in Chibok by Boko Haram back in April 2014. Earlier this year, 21 girls were reunited with their families.

“Our joy is never complete until we see the complete 113, because one Chibok girl matters to all Chibok people,” Bwata later told the Associated Press.

The girls’ abduction sparked the global Bring Back Our Girls campaign that drew the backing of some celebrities, including former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, The Associated Press noted. It’s also believed that many of the of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children and some may have been involved in suicide bombings.

SOURCE: NPR; CNNThe Associated Press

RELATED NEWS:

Praise! Twenty-One Chibok Girls Released by Boko Haram Reunited With Families

Black-Owned Construction Firm Will Replace 18,000-Plus Contaminated Water Pipes In Flint

#BlackLivesMatter: Ohio Grand Jury Finds Police Shooting of 13-Year-Old Tyre King ‘Justified’

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of NPR, CNN, The Associated Press, and HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Stringer, Getty Images, and HelloBeautfiul

Tweets, Video, and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful 

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 3 hours ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 3 hours ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 5 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 5 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Photos