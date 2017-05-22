Colin Kaepernick’s Items To Be Displayed At The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Harry Edwards, the individual who donated his items to the museum, says Kaepernick is this generation’s Muhammad Ali.

Colin Kaepernick, the NFL star who has used his platform to bring attention to social injustices, will have his items featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

Late last year, not long after the museum opened, Harry Edwards donated a collection of items relating to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and urged curators to, well, put them on exhibit, ASAP.

“I said, ‘Don’t wait 50 years to try to get some memorabilia and so forth on Kaepernick,’ ” Edwards told USA TODAY Sports. “ ‘Let me give you a game jersey, some shoes, a picture … And it should be put right there alongside Muhammad Ali. He’s this generation’s Ali.’ ”

According to the outlet, Damion Thomas, who oversees the museum’s sports exhibitions says that the new items will be integrated into the exhibits within the next two years.

SOURCE: USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Donates Suits To Job-Seeking Parolees

Is Colin Kaepernick Being Punished By The NFL For His National Anthem Protest?

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of USA Today and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Michael Zagaris, Getty Images, and NewsOne