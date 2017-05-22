Michael B. Jordan Latest Victim of a House Robbery

Addto the list of celebrities whose homes have been burglarized in recent months.

The “Creed” star joined the club a few weeks ago, when his San Fernando Valley home was violated by someone who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry, according to TMZ.

No one was home when the burglar made his way inside by smashing window, cops say. The incident appears to be a random hit, the website reports.

According to sources, police are waiting on Jordan to give them a full list of the items taken.

The actor joins Alanis Morissette, Emmy Rossum, Nikki Minaj, Jaime Pressly and Scott Disick among the celebs whose homes have been recently burglarized.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Chelsea Lauren and Getty Images