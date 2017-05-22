Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Michael B. Jordan Latest Victim of a House Robbery

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Comic-Con International 2015 - Day 3

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty


Add Michael B. Jordan to the list of celebrities whose homes have been burglarized in recent months.

The “Creed” star joined the club a few weeks ago, when his San Fernando Valley home was violated by someone who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry, according to TMZ.

No one was home when the burglar made his way inside by smashing window, cops say. The incident appears to be a random hit, the website reports.

According to sources, police are waiting on Jordan to give them a full list of the items taken.

The actor joins Alanis Morissette, Emmy Rossum, Nikki Minaj, Jaime Pressly and Scott Disick among the celebs whose homes have been recently burglarized.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Chelsea Lauren and Getty Images

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 3 hours ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 3 hours ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 5 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 5 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 7 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Photos