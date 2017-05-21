Music & Entertainment
22 Savage Chain Snatched At Concert (Video)

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 1 hour ago
Enjoying the concert

Source: Marin Tomas / Getty

Accroding to Vladtv.com: Earlier, we reported that 22 Savage had his chain snatched during a show in San Antonio. The alleged robbers took to snap chat to flex with the newly acquired chain. Video has recently surfaced of 22 Savage being pulled off the stage by an audience member moments before his chain was allegedly robbed.

 

22 Savage

