Maxine Waters Predicts Trump Will Lose GOP Support Amid Mounting Scandal

Photo by

News
Home > News

Maxine Waters Predicts Trump Will Lose GOP Support Amid Mounting Scandal

As scandals continue to mount against Donald Trump, the veteran congressional leader tells Roland Martin that party leaders will have to eventually break ties with the president.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been one of the leading lawmakers to criticize President Donald Trump‘s actions since he took office in late-January. In a simulcast conversation with Roland Martin and NewsOne Now and the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Waters predicted that the Republican Party won’t be able to support the former business mogul for much longer.

Rep. Waters continued her usual stance in pointing out the fallacies of the Trump administration, but it was her suggestion that the GOP will stand aside as it appears Trump’s presidency is heading in a negative direction.

The Congress has not done its job. We have been derelict in our duties, and mostly because the Republicans are in charge, and we don’t have charge of the committee. We’re supposed to be a checks and balance democracy, agencies in government are balanced by each other and checked by each other,” Waters said.

Martin mentioned a CBS News tweet about 20 GOP lawmakers refusing to appear on the network’s morning program to discuss Trump’s troubles, prompting Waters to say, “the next couple of weeks is going to tell us a lot about whether or not these Republicans are gonna get the guts to do what they have to do and move towards tying down these investigations so that we can connect the dots in ways are irrefutable.”

Watch Roland Martin’s discussion with Congresswoman Maxine Waters on NewsOne Now in the clip above.

SEE ALSO:

Auntie Maxine Is Dragging Trump On Twitter Again, And It’s Great

WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Maxine Waters Predicts Trump Will Lose GOP Support Amid Mounting Scandal

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 2 hours ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 4 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 4 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 5 days ago
05.15.17
Photos