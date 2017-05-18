Families Brawl with Each Other Over Saved Seats at a Tennessee High School Graduation

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Witnesses say a family of five wanted to sit in a certain area at graduation when a family of two came in and wanted the seats they were saving, leading to an explosive argument and physical fight inside a church.

The fight happened as 500 graduates were marching in.

Arlington Chief of Staff Jeffery Mayo released a statement about the incident:

“Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School. This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships. It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments. The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony. It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance. Congratulations to our 2017 graduates of Arlington High School.”

