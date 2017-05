Drake Brings Out Big Guest At Adult Swim’s Upfront Party

Drake was a performer at Terminal 5 in New York for the Adult Swim part for Upfront week. During his set, he brought out Playboi Carti and hit makers, the Migos. Check out some of the footage from the event below…

