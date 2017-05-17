The Latest Fashion Trend for Men: Rompers!!

Source: GQ / GQ
The talk of the day has been a new fashion trend for men.
If you scroll through social media, you are bound to see someone discussing #malerompers.
It’s called the Romphim, a romper for men.
Many women have been wearing this trend for years.
However, the buzz surrounding the Romphim began just this year.
Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton was spotted rocking the trend last month at Coachella.
A group by the name ACED Design has created a page on Kickstater for the new trend.
According to their page, the product features a front shirt pocket, an adjustable waist, front and back pockets and a zipper fly.
The page set a funding goal of of $10,000.
As of Wednesday morning, the page has raised more than $127,000.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
Picture Courtesy of GQ
Video Courtesy of Kickstarter, YouTube, and CBS Chicago
What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]
38 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:wzak
1 of 38
2.
Source:wzak
2 of 38
3.
Source:wzak
3 of 38
4.
Source:wzak
4 of 38
5.
Source:wzak
5 of 38
6.
Source:wzak
6 of 38
7.
Source:wzak
7 of 38
8.
Source:wzak
8 of 38
9.
Source:wzak
9 of 38
10.
Source:wzak
10 of 38
11.
Source:wzak
11 of 38
12.
Source:wzak
12 of 38
13.
Source:wzak
13 of 38
14.
Source:wzak
14 of 38
15.
Source:wzak
15 of 38
16.
Source:wzak
16 of 38
17.
Source:wzak
17 of 38
18.
Source:wzak
18 of 38
19.
Source:wzak
19 of 38
20.
Source:wzak
20 of 38
21.
Source:wzak
21 of 38
22.
Source:wzak
22 of 38
23.
Source:wzak
23 of 38
24.
Source:wzak
24 of 38
25.
Source:wzak
25 of 38
26.
Source:wzak
26 of 38
27.
Source:wzak
27 of 38
28.
Source:wzak
28 of 38
29.
Source:wzak
29 of 38
30.
Source:wzak
30 of 38
31.
Source:wzak
31 of 38
32.
Source:wzak
32 of 38
33.
Source:wzak
33 of 38
34.
Source:wzak
34 of 38
35.
Source:wzak
35 of 38
36.
Source:wzak
36 of 38
37.
Source:wzak
37 of 38
38.
Source:wzak
38 of 38