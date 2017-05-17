The Latest Fashion Trend for Men: Rompers!!

The talk of the day has been a new fashion trend for men.

If you scroll through social media, you are bound to see someone discussing #malerompers.

It’s called the Romphim, a romper for men.

Many women have been wearing this trend for years.

However, the buzz surrounding the Romphim began just this year.

Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton was spotted rocking the trend last month at Coachella.

A group by the name ACED Design has created a page on Kickstater for the new trend.

According to their page, the product features a front shirt pocket, an adjustable waist, front and back pockets and a zipper fly.

The page set a funding goal of of $10,000.

As of Wednesday morning, the page has raised more than $127,000.



READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of GQ

Video Courtesy of Kickstarter, YouTube, and CBS Chicago