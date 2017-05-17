Music
Home > Music

EXCLUSIVE: Young Dro & Yung Booke Reveal New ‘Hustle Gang’ Project Is Coming In June [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

T.I. also known as the King of the South, is in Naptown for a two-day concert event. However, he didn’t come to town alone because this time he brought some of his young partners in crime, including Young Dro and Yung Booke, who will also be hitting the stage with the King.

Nevertheless, before Booke and Dro hit the stage, they stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift in our backstage tv studio, where they revealed a new “Hustle Gang” project will possibly released in June!

Watch the full interview above!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Young Dro & Yung Booke Reveal New ‘Hustle Gang’ Project Is Coming In June [VIDEO]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 20 hours ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
05.12.17
Photos