EXCLUSIVE: Young Dro & Yung Booke Reveal New ‘Hustle Gang’ Project Is Coming In June [VIDEO]

T.I. also known as the King of the South, is in Naptown for a two-day concert event. However, he didn’t come to town alone because this time he brought some of his young partners in crime, including Young Dro and Yung Booke, who will also be hitting the stage with the King.

Nevertheless, before Booke and Dro hit the stage, they stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift in our backstage tv studio, where they revealed a new “Hustle Gang” project will possibly released in June!

Watch the full interview above!

