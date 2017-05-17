Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Chelsea Manning, Who Had Leaked Documents to WikiLeaks, Now Released from Prison

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

ME.jailhouse#1.0117.CW Montebello City Council has approved use of a private contractor to run the n

Source: Clarence Williams / Getty


Four months after then-President Barack Obama commuted her remaining prison sentence, former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was officially released from prison. An Army spokesperson confirmed her release with BBC News, saying Manning had left the disciplinary barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas early Wednesday morning. After serving seven years of what was originally a 35-year sentence, Manning was set free 22 years early. Her lawyer, Nancy Hollander, described her as “anxious,” but added Manning is “ready to finally be able to live as the woman that she is.”

The newly freed Manning, who was given the longest prison sentence for a whistle-blower in U.S. history for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks in 2010, issued a statement timed with the release. Per ABC News:

“I appreciate the wonderful support that I have received from so many people across the world over these past years. As I rebuild my life, I remind myself not to relive the past. The past will always affect me and I will keep that in mind while remembering that how it played out is only my starting point, not my final destination.”

As for what she plans to do now that she is a free woman, Manning and her representative have kept mum. And for good reason, as USA Today recently reported she would remain in the Army and receive benefits following her release — news that unsurprisingly angered her detractors, of which there are many. Like embattled President Donald Trump, who previously parroted Fox News talking points dubbing her an “ungrateful traitor.”

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Clarence Williams and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, Fox News Channel, and Uproxx

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 20 hours ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
05.12.17
Photos