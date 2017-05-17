Chelsea Manning, Who Had Leaked Documents to WikiLeaks, Now Released from Prison

The newly freed Manning, who was given the longest prison sentence for a whistle-blower in U.S. history for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks in 2010, issued a statement timed with the release. Per ABC News:

“I appreciate the wonderful support that I have received from so many people across the world over these past years. As I rebuild my life, I remind myself not to relive the past. The past will always affect me and I will keep that in mind while remembering that how it played out is only my starting point, not my final destination.”

As for what she plans to do now that she is a free woman, Manning and her representative have kept mum. And for good reason, as USA Today recently reported she would remain in the Army and receive benefits following her release — news that unsurprisingly angered her detractors, of which there are many. Like embattled President Donald Trump, who previously parroted Fox News talking points dubbing her an “ungrateful traitor.”

EARLY RELEASE OUTRAGE: Chelsea Manning preparing to be released from prison pic.twitter.com/sSw8SSu9T8 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 17, 2017

