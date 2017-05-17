WTF? Teenager Threatens To Shoot Up His School Because Lil Uzi Vert Hasn’t Dropped His New Album

Lil Uzi Vert ‘s is in demand and his fans are getting restless waiting for the highly anticipated album LUV Is Rage 2.

One Florida fan is so impatient that it caused him to get suspended from school. ABC Action News reports that a high school student was arrested last week after threatening to shoot up his school unless Lil Uzi decides to release his upcoming album. The 16-year-old troll took to Facebook to make the dangerous threat, writing, “Drop luv is rage 2 before I shoot up my school.”

After the unidentified teen was suspended from Ridgewood High, police paid a visit to the boy and his mom. Two guns were found in a lockbox at their home, but the key was lost or missing, and the owners forced it open to show police both weapons were still there. Sources say that this instance was the third threat of school violence in Pasco County school over the past five days.

The teen has been arrested and charged with false reports of hoax/threats to do violence with a firearm to a school. Lil Uzi Vert has yet to release LUV is Rage 2.