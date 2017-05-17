Netflix may charge more to chill #Whatstrending

Netflix may charge more to chill #Whatstrending

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
A report from the Australian claims Netflix is testing a price hike on weekends for a selection of new subscribers at prices of $1, $2, and $3 more a month, depending on which tier of the streaming service you subscribe to. The prices for each tier then dropped back down to $8.99, $11.99, and $14.99 a month on Monday.

Netflix denied that the price hikes were weekend only, but did acknowledge conducting tests. They also stressed that current customers in Australia were not going to be impacted by the recent experiment, and emphasized that they haven’t decided to change prices globally.

“We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time,” the company said in a statement. “In this case, we are testing slightly different price points to better understand how consumers value Netflix.”

