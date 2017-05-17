Netflix may charge more to chill #Whatstrending

A report from the Australian claims Netflix is testing a price hike on weekends for a selection of new subscribers at prices of $1, $2, and $3 more a month, depending on which tier of the streaming service you subscribe to. The prices for each tier then dropped back down to $8.99, $11.99, and $14.99 a month on Monday.
Netflix denied that the price hikes were weekend only, but did acknowledge conducting tests. They also stressed that current customers in Australia were not going to be impacted by the recent experiment, and emphasized that they haven’t decided to change prices globally.
“We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time,” the company said in a statement. “In this case, we are testing slightly different price points to better understand how consumers value Netflix.”
Follow ya Dopeness @thedopedixon
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Migos
Source:Radio One
5 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade West
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. #Currentsituation
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNation
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenes
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. T.I.
Source:Radio One
16 of 19
17. 2 Chainz
Source:Radio One
17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
19 of 19