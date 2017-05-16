“Roseanne” is Officially Coming Back to Television (and on ABC) in 2018!!

Earlier today, as part of the news of ABC’s fall 2017 lineup , we mentioned that the much buzzed about Roseanne revival had indeed been picked up by the network (following a bidding war with Netflix), as a limited, eight episode series. Now, ABC has released some more information about the revival, which will air sometime in 2018, likely with a mid-season premiere. While details are still thin overall, the series will focus on the Conner family as they “continue to deal with the economic challenges of living paycheck to paycheck in 2018.”

We also now have an idea as to which of the primary cast will be returning, including Roseanne Barr as the matriarch of the Conner household alongside John Goodman as Dan Conner, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Michael Fishman as D.J., Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie, and — to answer the one million dollar question of everybody’s mind — Lecy Goranson will be playing the role of Becky. However in an unexpected twist, Sarah Chalke will also appear in some capacity, in a yet-to-be identified role.

It’s still unclear if this will be a complete do-over for the Conner family, since the series finale saw the death of Dan as well as some other shocking revelations, or if they’re just going to pretend the last couple of seasons didn’t happen. Notably missing from the casting announcement is Johnny Galecki (David Healy), who is unlikely to appear since he currently stars on The Big Bang Theory on CBS, Estelle Parsons (Beverly Harris), and Martin Mull (Leon); as well as an actor to play Jerry Garcia Conner, the baby Roseanne gave birth to in the eighth season of the original series.

To get everyone pumped for the revival, ABC uploaded the following teaser on Tuesday afternoon, which takes us back through some of the show’s funniest and most memorable clips:



