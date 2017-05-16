Music
Dave Chappelle Says He Screwed Up When Telling “SNL” Audience to Give Donald Trump a Chance

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


Dave Chappelle closed his memorable SNL monologue in November with a more serious moment that thanked the departing President Obama and offered a hopeful message to the newly elected Donald Trump. It was a strong statement and meaningful in the aftermath of a divisive election:

“I’m gonna wish Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance, and we the historically disenfranchised demand that he give us one too,”

That was then and before Trump had entered The White House. He hadn’t had a chance to get his hands on the country with his team of controversial figures, something that has apparently changed Chappelle’s view on the situation. According to NBC’s Willie Geist, Chappelle showed a little regret for his statement while on stage at the Robin Hood benefit in New York City on Tuesday. According to Geist, Chappelle “f*cked up” when he told the viewing audience “give Trump a chance”:

Photos