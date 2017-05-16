Dave Chappelle Says He Screwed Up When Telling “SNL” Audience to Give Donald Trump a Chance

“I’m gonna wish Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance, and we the historically disenfranchised demand that he give us one too,”

That was then and before Trump had entered The White House. He hadn’t had a chance to get his hands on the country with his team of controversial figures, something that has apparently changed Chappelle’s view on the situation. According to NBC’s Willie Geist, Chappelle showed a little regret for his statement while on stage at the Robin Hood benefit in New York City on Tuesday. According to Geist, Chappelle “f*cked up” when he told the viewing audience “give Trump a chance”:

Dave Chappelle tonight in NY on his November SNL monologue: "I was the first guy on TV to say 'Give Trump a chance.' I f***ed up. Sorry." — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017

Chappelle made the comment during his set at the @RobinHoodNYC benefit tonight. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of George Pimentel and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Saturday Night Live, NBC, YouTube, and Uproxx

Tweets Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx