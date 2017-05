Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her Personal Connection To Diabetes, The ‘Black Panther’ Movie & More

On today’s ‘Buzz Live’ legendary actress Angela Bassett talks her upcoming TV & film projects and reveals her personal connection to diabetes.

On this episode of ‘The Buzz Live,’ Entertainment Editor Shamika Sanders sits down with legendary actress Angela Bassett to talk about her personal connection to Type 2 diabetes, upcoming role in the ‘Black Panther’ movie and the key to career longevity.

