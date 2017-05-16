Mary J. Blige Announces Strength of a Woman Tour! One Stop in Ohio!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mary J. Blige is not letting divorce set her back! She has a new album out climbing the charts and just announced a new tour and is set to hit the road this summer!

Blige is set to make a stop in Ohio on August 2nd at the Hard Rock Live. Tickets go on sale for the Strength of a Woman tour Friday (May 19). Click here for more info

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

8/1 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/2 – Cleveland, OH – Hard Rock Live

8/4 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

8/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater

8/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 – Atlanta, GA – Wolf Creek Amphitheater

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/13 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

8/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/19 – New York City, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

8/22 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

8/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

9/1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/6 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater

9/8 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 – Oakland, CA – The Paramount Theatre