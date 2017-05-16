Music
Home > Music

Mary J. Blige Announces Strength of a Woman Tour! One Stop in Ohio!

The Strength of a Woman Tour will make a stop in Ohio August 2nd

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


Mary J. Blige is not letting divorce set her back!  She has a new album out climbing the charts and just announced a new tour and is set to hit the road this summer!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Blige is set to make a stop in Ohio on August 2nd at the Hard Rock Live.  Tickets go on sale for the Strength of a Woman tour Friday (May 19).  Click here for more info

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

8/1 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/2 – Cleveland, OH – Hard Rock Live 

8/4 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

8/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater

8/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 – Atlanta, GA – Wolf Creek Amphitheater

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/13 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

8/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/19 – New York City, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

8/22 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

8/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

9/1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/6 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater

9/8 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 – Oakland, CA – The Paramount Theatre

Mary J. Blige Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Mary J. Blige Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]


comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 20 hours ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 4 days ago
05.12.17
Chanel Apologizes To Gabourey Sidibe After She Wrote…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Steve Harvey Was A No-Show At His Own…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
C-Murder Ordered To Pay Over $1 Million To…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Treach Drags Funkmaster Flex Over Tupac Comments With…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 5 days ago
05.12.17
You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To…
 5 days ago
05.12.17
Photos