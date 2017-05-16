Mary J. Blige Announces Strength of a Woman Tour! One Stop in Ohio!

Mary J. Blige is not letting divorce set her back! She has a new album out climbing the charts and just announced a new tour and is set to hit the road this summer!
Blige is set to make a stop in Ohio on August 2nd at the Hard Rock Live. Tickets go on sale for the Strength of a Woman tour Friday (May 19). Click here for more info
7/30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
8/1 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
8/2 – Cleveland, OH – Hard Rock Live
8/4 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center
8/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theater
8/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
8/8 – Atlanta, GA – Wolf Creek Amphitheater
8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
8/13 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
8/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
8/19 – New York City, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
8/22 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
8/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
8/25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
8/26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
8/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
9/1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl
9/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
9/6 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater
9/8 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
9/9 – Oakland, CA – The Paramount Theatre