Who Done It: Woman Gets DUI After Drinking Vanilla Extract [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack brought a new game to the morning show called “Who Done It?” Here’s how it works: Headkrack recounts the description of a crime committed, and the contestant playing the game has to use that information to guess the ethnicity of the person who committed the crime.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
