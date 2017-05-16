Who Done It: Woman Gets DUI After Drinking Vanilla Extract [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack brought a new game to the morning show called “Who Done It?” Here’s how it works: Headkrack recounts the description of a crime committed, and the contestant playing the game has to use that information to guess the ethnicity of the person who committed the crime.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Introduces A New Race Game Show! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack & JahLion Sound’s “Hip Hop Spot About Nothing” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]