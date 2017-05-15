People Are Now Marrying…Themselves!!!

BROOKLYN (CBS) – If the secret to a happy marriage is finding the right person, we can all stop looking. At least, according to “sologamists.” They’re part of a growing relationship trend, in which people are tying the knot to themselves.

Erika Anderson is one of them.

“I would describe it as women saying yes to themselves,” Anderson said. “It means that we are enough, even if we are not partnered with someone else.”

In many ways, the 37-year-old bride looked like any other on her wedding day. She wore a white dress and had a bouquet. Anderson looked stunning with the Brooklyn bridge and New York City skyline behind her.

Except when she walked down the aisle, no one was waiting for her. That’s just the way she wanted it.

Anderson said she grew tired of people asking why she was still single. So, in front of family and friends she married herself.

Self-marriage—or sologamy—is growing. Partly because it’s popping up in pop culture, like when an episode of ‘Sex and the City’ floated the idea.

Now, the movement has gone global and companies are trying to capitalize.

“Marry Yourself” in Canada offers consulting and wedding photography. There’s also IMarriedMe.com, launched by San Francisco man Jeffrey Levin. His site offers sologamy ceremony kits, which includes a wedding band, daily affirmation cards and vows.

“I think it’s increased over the years, and it’s something that’s becoming more understood and more accepted,” Levin said.

Article Courtesy of CBS News and WUSA-TV Washington D.C.

Picture Courtesy of Alex Sharp and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Local 5 Live Green Bay, Facebook, and CBS News