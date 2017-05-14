Rickey Smiley’s Message For Those Who Are Grieving On Mother’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Mother’s Day is a wonderful celebration of mothers everywhere who work hard to love and care for their children. But for many, it is also a painful time for those who might be grieving over the loss of a mother figure in their lives.
Rickey Smiley dedicates a message to those folks who might be visiting a loved one’s gravesite this weekend, or celebrating the life of a mother while also grieving. Click on the audio player above to hear more about it in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Celebrity Moms Celebrating Their First Mother’s Day In 2016
7 photos Launch gallery
1. Chrissy Tiegen gave birth to daughter Luna Simone Stephens with husband John Legend back on April 14, 2016
Source:Instagram
1 of 7
2. Tyra Banks will celebrate her first Mother’s Day this year after having son York via surrogate with boyfriend Erik Asla.
Source:Instagram
2 of 7
3. Coco Austin gave birth to her first child, daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow in November 2015.
Source:Instagram
3 of 7
4. Naya Rivera became a mom back in September 2015 after giving birth to baby Josey Hollis Dorsey.
Source:Instagram
4 of 7
5. Teyana Taylor gave birth to daughter Iman Shumpert Jr. back in December 2015.
Source:Instagram
5 of 7
6. 49-year-old Janet Jackson announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Wissam.
Source:Getty
6 of 7
7. Rob Kardashian has confirmed that Blac Chyna is pregnant with his first child, and her second.
Source:Getty
7 of 7