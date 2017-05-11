Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To His Talk Show Staff

Well, damn.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Steve Harvey, Erin Wasson And Howie Mandel At 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


What’s really going on with Steve Harvey?

The legendary comedian use to be well respected by pretty much everyone, and then the Miss Universe flub happened followed by his shocking meeting with Donald Trump. Now, it looks as though Steve’s “funny, wise uncle” persona is officially gone.

A memo that was reportedly sent from Harvey to his staff surfaced earlier today on the Internet, telling employees not to approach him. Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog posted the harsh memo that read, “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited….Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Sources say that the memo was sent to his staff in Chicago before the start of the fifth season of his former daytime talk show. The comedian decided to take his talent to Los Angeles with a whole new crew. As for the person who leaked the savage email, a sources suspects that a former staff member, who may have not been invited to work on the new LA-based show released the email.

Maybe his pal Donald Trump is starting to rub off on him.Check out the full email here.

Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

15 photos Launch gallery

Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

Continue reading Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Universal Music Group Reportedly Wants To End $31…
 23 hours ago
05.12.17
You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To…
 23 hours ago
05.12.17
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae
 23 hours ago
05.12.17
K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality…
 1 day ago
05.12.17
Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob…
 1 day ago
05.12.17
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Watch Simone Biles Clap Back When Asked Why…
 1 day ago
05.12.17
Here’s Who Phaedra Parks Is Blaming For The…
 1 day ago
05.12.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 2 days ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 2 days ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Photos