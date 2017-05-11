Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of 2 Festival Performances

Via |

Since Frank Ocean dropped Blonde in 2016, fans have been clamoring to see the singer perform the album live. Unfortunately, they’ll be waiting even longer after it has emerged that Ocean has pulled out of the first two dates of his upcoming slate of festival bookings.

Ocean had been scheduled to headline Hangout Music Festival, based in Alabama, on May 19 — but the festival’s official Twitter page announced yesterday that “Due to production delays beyond his control Frank Ocean will be unable to perform. He passes on his apologies & hopes to return to AL soon.”

