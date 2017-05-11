9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of 2 Festival Performances

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 1

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Since Frank Ocean dropped Blonde in 2016, fans have been clamoring to see the singer perform the album live. Unfortunately, they’ll be waiting even longer after it has emerged that Ocean has pulled out of the first two dates of his upcoming slate of festival bookings.

Ocean had been scheduled to headline Hangout Music Festival, based in Alabama, on May 19 — but the festival’s official Twitter page announced yesterday that “Due to production delays beyond his control Frank Ocean will be unable to perform. He passes on his apologies & hopes to return to AL soon.”

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of 2 Festival Performances

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Blasts Loni Love For Slamming Reality…
 15 hours ago
05.12.17
Here’s How The Man Who Planned To Rob…
 15 hours ago
05.12.17
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 15 hours ago
05.11.17
Watch Simone Biles Clap Back When Asked Why…
 16 hours ago
05.12.17
Here’s Who Phaedra Parks Is Blaming For The…
 17 hours ago
05.12.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 2 days ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 2 days ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 3 days ago
05.11.17
Photos