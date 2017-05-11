The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Woman Hooks Up With Her Baby Daddy’s Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
26-year-old Janetta has long felt neglected by the father of her 3-year-old first child, who is in and out of jail and can’t be counted on. 44-year-old Earl is the father of her baby daddy- and might also be the father of her second child.

That’s right, Janetta and the father of her first baby daddy hooked up one night, and now they might have a child together. Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

for more paternity test results click here.

Photos