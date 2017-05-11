Paternity Results: Woman Hooks Up With Her Baby Daddy’s Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

26-year-old Janetta has long felt neglected by the father of her 3-year-old first child, who is in and out of jail and can’t be counted on. 44-year-old Earl is the father of her baby daddy- and might also be the father of her second child.

That’s right, Janetta and the father of her first baby daddy hooked up one night, and now they might have a child together. Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Part II:

Your browser does not support iframes.