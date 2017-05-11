Wale On The Betrayal That Caused Him To Drop His Album A Week Early [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wale came through to the morning show! He spoke with Headkrack about his latest and fifth album, “Shine.” He explains why absolutely zero pressure went into making it, and what his life was looking like during that creative process. Wale also reveals all of the factors that went into the decision he made to drop his album an entire week earlier than it was supposed to come out. He also talks about his current tour, and why it’s different than the last few tours he’s done, which causes him to be a little anxious and excited about it.

Plus, he looks back on his earlier work, and being one of the first hip-hop artists to work with Lady Gaga. He also talks about his song, “Fashion Week,” featuring G Eazy. He explains that G Eazy is actually really rapping his truth, and why as an artist he’s more than what meets the eye. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

