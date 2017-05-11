Entertainment
Watch Simone Biles Clap Back When Asked Why She Wasn’t Smiling On ‘DWTS’

Nailed it!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Simone Biles may be in the running for our favorite clap back queen.

After finishing her performance on Dancing With the Stars, the gold medalist received a mixture of praise and criticism from the judges. But host Tom Bergeron wanted to know why she didn’t smile at the moments she received compliments, to which Biles gave the perfect response.

Bergeron said to the star, “I was waiting for you to smile at some of the compliments — you didn’t.” Biles confidently responded, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” Black Twitter treated the response like it were a profound ancient proverb, tweeting things like:


Check out Simone Biles’ performance and classy clap back above.

