Watch Simone Biles Clap Back When Asked Why She Wasn’t Smiling On ‘DWTS’

Simone Biles may be in the running for our favorite clap back queen.
After finishing her performance on Dancing With the Stars, the gold medalist received a mixture of praise and criticism from the judges. But host Tom Bergeron wanted to know why she didn’t smile at the moments she received compliments, to which Biles gave the perfect response.
Bergeron said to the star, “I was waiting for you to smile at some of the compliments — you didn’t.” Biles confidently responded, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” Black Twitter treated the response like it were a profound ancient proverb, tweeting things like:
Check out Simone Biles’ performance and classy clap back above.
1. Work hard, Play hard.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Practice makes perfect. #Glasgow2015Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Peak Black girl magic moment with Gabby Douglas.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Simone is highly decorated.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. "Ready...okay!"Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Young champ.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. In formation.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Aside from training, Simone is just a normal young girl.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Simone is proof that dreams indeed come true.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
