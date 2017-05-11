News
Home > News

IHOP Waitress Pulls Knife On Family Who Complained About Bad Service

"All the wait staff engulfed us."

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

June 29, 2007 Slug: me-flags assignment no: 192101 Photograp

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Things escalated quickly at one IHOP in Long Island. According to NBC 4, a family unhappy with the service they were getting found themselves in an argument with staff that eventually led to someone pulling out a knife.

The unidentified mother of the family told NBC 4 that her husband and two kids, who are both under four and have special medical and learning needs, had poor service. They requested to speak to the manager and the manager asked them to leave. According to the mother, they were preparing to exit when they heard another waitress say something about the kids’ disabilities. The family reportedly turned back around in response to the comment and the mother said, “all the wait staff engulfed us.” An argument followed and the waitress who had been serving the family picked up a steak knife, threatening the parents and kids. The mother said another IHOP employee grabbed the knife from the server and the family left. Nobody was injured, but the family was shook, said the mother.

The waitress who wielded the knife was arrested on a charge of menacing. She was released and is set to appear in court later this month. There is no info on why the manager supposedly asked the family to leave. The employees are not allowed to talk about the incident.

The owner of the IHOP franchise, Camile Gnolfo, issued a statement on Monday saying the business was cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. “This was a situation that would be difficult for anyone to imagine and we wish the outcome had been different,” Gnolfo said in the statement. “Multiple employees reacted to what they viewed as an immediate threat to their personal safety.”

We’ll keep you updated if more news surfaces.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading IHOP Waitress Pulls Knife On Family Who Complained About Bad Service

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 3 hours ago
05.11.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 22 hours ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 23 hours ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 1 day ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 1 day ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Photos