Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth $820 Million!

Sean Diddy Combs is well on his way to becoming the first billionaire in hip hop! He is currently the richest man in hip hop according to Forbes clocking in at a crazy $820 million net worth! Even though he started out as a background dancer Diddy has built his empire on investments such as Ciroc, the alkaline water brand Aquahydrate and DeLeon tequila and the Revolt TV network.
But will Diddy become the first billionaire in hip hop? It’s possible but Jay-Z is giving him a run for his money clocking in at $810 million net worth! Also landing on the list are Dr. Dre who’s worth $720 million, Birdman who’s worth $100 million and Drake who’s worth $90 million.
The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World
10 photos Launch gallery
The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World
1. Serena Williams, Athlete & Businesswoman | Net Worth: $100 MillionSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder of Employment Agency ACT-1 Group | Net Worth: $250 MillionSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Cathy Hughes, Founder Of RadioOne & TVOne | Net Worth: $300 millionSource:Radio One 3 of 10
4. Russell Simmons, Businessman & Activist| Net Worth: $325 millionSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Robert “Bob” Johnson, Founder of BET | Net Worth: $550 millionSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs: Businessman | Net Worth: $735 MillionSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Michael Jordan, Athlete & Businessman | Net Worth: $1 BillionSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Folorunsho Alakija, Nigerian Businesswoman | Net Worth: $2 BillionSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Oprah Winfrey, Businesswoman & Philanthropist | Net Worth: $3 BillionSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Aliko Dangote, Billionaire African Entrepreneur | Net Worth: US $18.3 BillionSource:Getty 10 of 10
