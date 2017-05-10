This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Being Offered To Return To ‘RHOA’

might get a nice little paycheck if she decides to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to theJasmineBRAND , the original cast member is being courted with $2.5 million to make a comeback in Season 10. This would be more than double her original salary of $1 million per season, according to a source. “The suits at Bravo are willing to pay big money to get the best cast,” the source said.

Prior to leaving in 2015, Leakes was with the show for eight seasons. Her friend, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, has reportedly already signed a contract to re-join the show. A source says she’s making less than Leakes, however. “NeNe has already declared that she expects to be making more money than Kim,” said the source.

Rumors are also swirling that Leakes is in talks to do a spin-off show and/or special. There is no information yet on whether this other project will involve Zolciak-Biermann. There’s also no additional details on if new cast members or other returning ones are set to join RHOA following Phaedra Parks’ exit.

