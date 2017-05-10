News
Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence In New Interview

She shares her feelings after her lover's tragic death.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
Aaron Hernandez At Attleboro District Court

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The fiancée of Aaron Hernandez is ready to speak up after his reported suicide this past April. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez will appear on Dr. Phil for a two-part interview airing next week. She’ll discuss Aaron’s death and rumors that he had a prison lover.

 Shayanna also talks about when she first heard about the suicide. “I thought it was a hoax,” she said, “that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

Aaron was in prison for the 2013 murder of of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted days before his April 19 death for two other murders outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

“I felt like we were looking so bright,”  Shayanna said in her Dr. Phil interview. “We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

Shayanna will also discuss how Aaron’s 2013 conviction is officially voided because of a little-known Massachusetts legal doctrine that abates a conviction if a defendant dies before all their appeals have been resolved. This could cause Aaron’s estate to go after $6.5 million in unpaid salary from the New England Patriots.

You can watch the full interview on Dr. Phil when it airs on May 15 and 16.

