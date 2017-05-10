The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Chris Anderson On The “Reasonable Doubt” Episode Every Parent Should Watch [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Chris Anderson, who you might recognize as everybody’s favorite detective on First 48, has a new show on the ID channel called “Reasonable Doubt.” The show looks at criminal cases that have already occurred and reached a verdict, but could possibly have mistakenly convicted the wrong person. Chris discusses how he and his partner on the show investigate these cases to get to the bottom of things.

Chris explains that tonight’s episode is one that parents especially might one to see, because it centers around a young man whose life was altered because just one night. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

