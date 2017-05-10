Spirit Airlines Cancels Flights, Then Fights Erupt [VIDEO]

Airlines

– The Broward Sheriff’s Office says three New York residents were arrested as irate passengers skirmished at Fort Lauderdale’s airport after Spiritcanceled nine flights.

The airline blames the Airline Pilots Association for the cancellations in a statement to CBS News. The low-cost carrier says it has filed a lawsuit against the pilots association over an “unlawful job action.”

#spiritairlines right now 😳 this shit is wild, canceled flights A post shared by Jary Romero (@kallejero) on May 8, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

