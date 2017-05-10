Spirit Airlines Cancels Flights, Then Fights Erupt [VIDEO]

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Spirit Airlines Cancels Flights, Then Fights Erupt [VIDEO]

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

New York Scenics

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty


NEW YORK (FOX5NY) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says three New York residents were arrested as irate passengers skirmished at Fort Lauderdale’s airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights.

The airline blames the Airline Pilots Association for the cancellations in a statement to CBS News. The low-cost carrier says it has filed a lawsuit against the pilots association over an “unlawful job action.”

#spiritairlines right now 😳 this shit is wild, canceled flights

A post shared by Jary Romero (@kallejero) on

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Spirit Airlines Cancels Flights, Then Fights Erupt [VIDEO]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 5 hours ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 6 hours ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 6 hours ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 7 hours ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 2 days ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Photos