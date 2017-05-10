R.I.P. Christopher “Big Black” Boykin of MTV’s “Rob and Big” Dies at Age 45

, star of MTV’s reality series “Rob & Big,” has died at age 45, his management confirmed on Tuesday.

An official cause of death has yet to be announced, but multiple people connected to Boykin tell TMZ they believe it was a heart attack.

Boykin rose to public popularity as the best friend and bodyguard of professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on the reality series, which ran from 2006-2008. He later made appearances on Dyrdek’s “Fantasy Factory” reality series.

Before becoming a bodyguard, Boykin served in the Navy. In addition to being a television personality, he also started his own clothing line, Big Black (Do Work) in 2007.

Dyrdek remembered his friend and co-star in a series of tweets. “My heart is broken. I don’t want to write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you,” Drydek wrote. “We truly were brothers that lived an unespected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart.”

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” an MTV spokesman said in a statement. “He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Boykin is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images