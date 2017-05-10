Wife of ESPN Personality Chris Berman Killed in Car Accident

WOODBURY, Conn. — The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman was killed in a crash in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon, FOX61 reported

Kathy Berman was one of two people who died in the crash after a Lexus SC 430 rear-ended a Ford Escape, police said.

The Ford Escape, driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, went down an embankment and into some water. Bertulis was pronounced dead, police said. The Lexus driven by Kathy Berman hit a pole and landed on its roof. She also was pronounced dead.

Police said Berman was a teacher and was married to Chris Berman for more than 33 years. The couple have two children.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years.

Statement from ESPN President John Skipper on the passing of Chris Berman's wife, Kathy: pic.twitter.com/xn3e854au1 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 10, 2017

We are sad to report Kathy Berman, wife of our colleague Chris Berman, died in a car crash Tuesday in Connecticut. https://t.co/iNHGJcs66l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2017

