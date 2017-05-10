Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Wife of ESPN Personality Chris Berman Killed in Car Accident

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

ESPN The Party - Inside

Source: Mike Windle / Getty


WOODBURY, Conn. — The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman was killed in a crash in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon, FOX61 reported.

Kathy Berman was one of two people who died in the crash after a Lexus SC 430 rear-ended a Ford Escape, police said.

The Ford Escape, driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, went down an embankment and into some water. Bertulis was pronounced dead, police said. The Lexus driven by Kathy Berman hit a pole and landed on its roof. She also was pronounced dead.

Police said Berman was a teacher and was married to Chris Berman for more than 33 years. The couple have two children.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mike Windle and Getty Images

Tweets and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland 

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 5 hours ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 6 hours ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 6 hours ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 7 hours ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 2 days ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Photos