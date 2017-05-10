SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media

It seems as if the rapper enjoys being the butt of Internet jokes, so much so that he makes it easy for people to drag him. On Tuesday, the actor and rapper was put on blast after Instagramming a photo of a private jet, claiming that he was en route to New York— when in reality, a fan snapped a photo of him chilling on a commercial flight.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

#bowwow caught flexing for the gram (part of 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/uTgHBTXIxG — BallerAlert (@balleralert) May 9, 2017

After being caught flexing for the gram, the Internet wasted no time going on in on the rapper:

Bow Wow: "if i post a private jet, peopele will still believe I have a career" pic.twitter.com/cxdhsU0OIU — M (@heym22) May 9, 2017

In true Bow fashion, he defended his slip up by calling out all the people who can’t afford to fly private. He claimed someone had taken “an old picture to say where I was and wasn’t.” Moss also told fans to catch him at the Teterboro airport Wednesday as he headed back home, adding “Half y’all broke maf***as still can’t afford a buddy pass on spirit airlines. Stay out the big boy lane.”

Word to the wise Bow, act your wage, or the Internet will expose you.