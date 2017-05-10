Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her

The big Safaree Samuels giveaway was in full effect recently—thanks to his ex, Star Divine. In a big move, the Barbies Hair Extensions owner gave away Safaree’s belongings from her house following rumors that he cheated on her. She recorded some of her hand outs on Snapchat. “This is what happens when your nasty a** cheats on a good woman,” she said while a friend gave away belongs that were supposedly Safaree’s.
Star also mentioned that she’s getting her tattoo dedicated to Safaree covered up. She warned Safaree in Snapchat, “You should’ve removed your things from MY house before you went #PickinsidesPickinsides,” along with the caption” #You’reF**ked.”
This statement could be in reference to Safaree’s ex Nicki Minaj. Some speculated that Safaree only got involved with Star to make Minaj jealous. He often showed off the things he did for Star on social media and he even had her make an appearance on Love & Hip Hop: LA.
Either way, I’m sure Safaree learned his lesson. Get all your stuff before you decide to cut ties with a determined woman.
You can watch Star’s two-part big Safaree giveaway below.
