Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law

Things aren't looking good for the star.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
'Black Or White' Red Carpet Screening in Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Phaedra Parks has had one hell of a week after the finale of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion aired on Sunday.

The famous lawyer has been blasted by everyone from Kandi Burruss to her ex friend Porsha Williams after being exposed as a liar. Kandi’s even considering pressing charges against the reality star — however, someone has beat her to the punch. Author Michael Lissack, who came to prominence as a whistleblower, has filed an official grievance with the State Bar of Georgia against Phaedra for her behavior on RHOA.

Lissack told TMZ that he thinks Phaedra’s treatment of Kandi and Porsha this past season is grounds to yank her law license. This isn’t the first time the author blew the whistle on one of the housewives. He claims to have exposed Vicki Gunvalson last year for allegedly running a fake cancer charity. Lissack, a former Smith Barney director, also famously blew the whistle on his firm in 1994 for overcharging municipalities.

However, Phaedra is certainly not pleased by the lawsuit. Her rep stated,  “This is a frivolous complaint filed by an attention seeking fan. We fully expect that it will be dismissed.”

Check out Michael Lissack’s video rant here.

Photos