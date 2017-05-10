Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death

Fans and colleagues are still in shock about the recent death of Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

The Rob & Big star reportedly died of a heart attack earlier this week, causing an outpouring of love and condolences to the former bodyguard’s family. Boykin’s ex-wife, Shannon Boykin, took to Twitter after news of his passing to express her sorrow over Big’s death. She explained how difficult this time is for her and Big’s nine-year-old daughter, Isis, tweeting:

This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢 — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017

Shannon, who refers to herself as Big’s ex-wife, married the reality star in 2008 and welcomed daughter Isis that same year. Christopher actually left MTV when Shannon found out she was pregnant, and focused on raising a family with her. Although Shannon says she’s Boykin’s former wife, no word on if the couple is actually divorced.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Boykin family.