Michael Oher Of ‘The Blind Side’ Fame Allegedly Attacks Uber Driver

Some might know NFL linemanas the inspiration for the 2009 movie The Blind Side. Nowm Oher is caught up with the law over a run in with an Uber driver.

On April 14, in Nashville, an Uber driver accused Oher of pushing him to the ground and kicking him following an argument over directions. The 30-year-old Carolina Panthers player received a citation for misdemeanor assault. He was ordered to appear for booking on May 8.

Oher followed through and his mugshot says all you need to know about his feelings that day.

New post: Michael Oher was mad in his mugshot; I cannot blame him https://t.co/u4F5NcRvrU #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/HUwlYKPj6l — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) May 9, 2017

Oher is due to appear in court next month.

His early life of impoverishment and foster care was covered in the book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, which later became the movie starring Sandra Bullock.

Oher was adopted by the couple Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy and eventually played for the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans and now the Carolina Panthers.

