News
Home > News

Michael Oher Of ‘The Blind Side’ Fame Allegedly Attacks Uber Driver

His mugshot shows he's not happy.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty


Some might know NFL lineman Michael Oher as the inspiration for the 2009 movie The Blind Side. Nowm Oher is caught up with the law over a run in with an Uber driver.

On April 14, in Nashville, an Uber driver accused Oher of pushing him to the ground and kicking him following an argument over directions. The 30-year-old Carolina Panthers player received a citation for misdemeanor assault. He was ordered to appear for booking on May 8.

Oher followed through and his mugshot says all you need to know about his feelings that day.

Oher is due to appear in court next month.

His early life of impoverishment and foster care was covered in the book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, which later became the movie starring Sandra Bullock. 

Oher was adopted by the couple Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy and eventually played for the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans and now the Carolina Panthers.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Michael Oher Of ‘The Blind Side’ Fame Allegedly Attacks Uber Driver

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 2 days ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 3 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 3 days ago
05.07.17
Photos