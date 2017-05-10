You Won’t Believe How This Girl Showed Up To Her Prom

One New Jersey girl took things to a whole new level with her prom entrance. While some attendees might step out from a limo, a slick jeep, or heck, even your mamma’s station wagon, Megan Flaherty decided to come in a hearse …and we’re not talking front seat.
Seventeen-year-old Flaherty decided to lay herself in a coffin and let two men pull the coffin from the back of the hearse, revealing all her prom splendor. Too much! The coffin wasn’t closed, so it was an open casket viewing. As soon as Flaherty stepped out people laughed and gasped in shock. You can watch the video below.
Hmm, maybe for a Halloween party if she had Corps Bride ambitions, but for prom?! Well, Flaherty, who aspires to be a funeral director, surely made an impact. This could go down as the greatest prom entrance of all time, or at least the most bizarre.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. MigosSource:Radio One 5 of 19
6. Lil Durk6 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade WestSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. #CurrentsituationSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenesSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. T.I.Source:Radio One 16 of 19
17. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJamSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours