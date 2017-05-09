Music
This Naked Pic of Tyson Beckford Has Us Drooling [pic]

Thank you God for Creating This Man!!!!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Let’s cut to the chase…. Tyson Beckford posted a picture of himself naked standing in the desert.   Wipes drool….


Not long after posting this pic Tyson erased hit from his account.  But you know people got it…. and we thank you



