How Long Does Chris Brown Think He Can Avoid Getting Served? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment


Over the weekend, reports were saying that Chris Brown was finally officially served those papers that Karrueche Tran has been trying to get to him for what seems like forever. But, according to Headkrack, that’s actually not true. Once again, Chris Brown managed to get out of legally receiving them, which holds up legal proceedings further.

But how long is this charade going to go down for? Chris Brown can’t realistically avoid receiving these papers forever. Click on the audio player to hear more in this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

