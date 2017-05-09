LIES OF A REAL HOUSEWIFE: AUTHOR ATTENDS KANDI BURRUSS’S REUNION VIEWING PARTY

RHOA Reunion gave birth to all kinds of drama, in front of the cameras as well as in front of cell phone cameras away from the set. “Lies of A Real Housewife” author Angela Stanton attended Kandi Burruss’s RHOA reunion viewing party Sunday. The viewing party was given by Kandi at her new restaurant The Old Lady Gang. Kandi gave Angela the mic and Angela made is known that she is legally allowed to speak now and she has a whole lot to say about the real Phaedra Parks.

In her book that she wrote quite some time ago Angela Stanton says that Phaedra, Apollo as well as herself were very close. She also claims in her book that they were all business partners and Phaedra married Apollo to avoid being made to testify in there business dealing. Ms. Stanton also says that she took the fall for Phaedra and had to do jail time.

Kandi says that Angela Stanton being at her viewing party was a coincidence, however she did give Ms. Stanton room to speak her peace.

Check it out below:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: