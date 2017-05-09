LIES OF A REAL HOUSEWIFE: AUTHOR ATTENDS KANDI BURRUSS’S REUNION VIEWING PARTY

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

LIES OF A REAL HOUSEWIFE: AUTHOR ATTENDS KANDI BURRUSS’S REUNION VIEWING PARTY

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

RHOA Reunion gave birth to all kinds of drama, in front of the cameras as well as in front of cell phone cameras away from the set. “Lies of A Real Housewife” author Angela Stanton attended Kandi Burruss’s RHOA reunion viewing party Sunday. The viewing party was given by Kandi at her new restaurant The Old Lady Gang. Kandi gave Angela the mic and Angela made is known that she is legally allowed to speak now and she has a whole lot to say about the real Phaedra Parks.

In her book that she wrote quite some time ago Angela Stanton says that Phaedra, Apollo as well as herself were very close. She also claims in her book that they were all business partners and Phaedra married Apollo to avoid being made to testify in there business dealing. Ms. Stanton also says that she took the fall for Phaedra and had to do jail time.

Kandi says that Angela Stanton being at her viewing party was a coincidence, however she did give Ms. Stanton room to speak her peace.

Check it out below:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading LIES OF A REAL HOUSEWIFE: AUTHOR ATTENDS KANDI BURRUSS’S REUNION VIEWING PARTY

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 3 hours ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 7 hours ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 1 day ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Photos