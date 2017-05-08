Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Woman Caught On Video Ranting at a Muslim Female at Trader Joe’s

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Young Man In A Supermarket.

Source: vgajic / Getty


A video of a woman on a racially-motivated rant posted by a comedian reportedly taken at a Virginia-area Trader Joe’s grocery store has gone viral, as the video has been viewed 1.2 million times.

The alleged incident, which has not confirmed by the grocery store, took place on Saturday at the Reston, Virginia Trader Joe’s. The video was originally shared with comedian Jeremy McLellan, who posted the video on his Facebook page.

McLellan said his friend did not wish to be identified.

The video contains an unidentified white woman in line at the Trader Joe’s. According to McClellan, the woman was questioning his friend why she was not wearing a head covering. McClellan said that after McLellan’s friend told the woman that it was a choice, the woman reportedly didn’t believe her.

You can hear McLellan’s friend saying that she shouldn’t have let the woman ahead of her in line.

The customer said, “I wish they didn’t let you in the country.”


READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of vgajic and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Jeremy McLellan and YouTube

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 21 hours ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 4 days ago
05.06.17
Photos