Woman Greeted with a Body Slam and Pool During Confrontation

A disturbing video showing an elderly woman being thrown into a pool by a teenager in North Lauderdale garnered a lot of attention over the weekend.

The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.

The woman was walking with her two dogs which were on leashes at the time of the confrontation.

