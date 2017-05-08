Music
Home > Music

TMZ: Bravo Fires Phaedra Parks from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Atlanta Junket For The New Warner Bros. Movie EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Everybody knows…you can’t tell lie after lie after lie without it coming back to bite you.

Turns out those rumors in early April were true. Bravo has indeed fired Phaedra Parks after learning during taping of the reunion show that she lied about cast member Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker allegedly conspiring to rape cast member Porsha Williams.

Phaedra was discovered to have told Porsha that Kandi and Todd had designs on drugging Porsha to take advantage of her in their alleged sex dungeon, an allegation that turned out to be completely made up.

According to TMZ, Bravo “felt like Phaedra’s allegations were so out of line, they simply couldn’t continue working with her and informed her in early April.”

According to TMZ, a clip of Phaedra telling Porsha about the rape allegations exists, but Kandi threatened Bravo over airing it. The network ultimately decided not to run it, but Phaedra’s was ID’d as the culprit during Sunday’s dramatic finale of the 4-part reunion following the 9th season.

Watch below:


SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin and Getty Images

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 21 hours ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 23 hours ago
05.09.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
NeNe Leakes Blasts Phaedra Parks And The ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 3 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 3 days ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 4 days ago
05.06.17
Photos