Oreo Has a New “Firework” Flavor with a Pop Rocks Feel

Oreo has a new limited-edition flavor — and fans are ready to explode.

The flavor is called “Firework,” and includes creme filled with “popping candy” — which means unofficial Pop Rocks.

The cookies, which were first announced back in February, are available in select stores starting today.

Oreo also announced a social media contest as they search for their next flavor idea. Today through July 14, you can submit flavor ideas on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest.

Firework Oreo, the next great @Oreo flavor? Just in time for the summer! Will you try them??#fireworkoreo pic.twitter.com/8iQb3Rqrew — Joe Spadea (@JoeSpadea) May 8, 2017

